Kanye West Sues St. Pablo Tour's Insurance Company For $10 Million

August 1, 2017 5:08 PM
(RADIO.COM) – According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against Lloyds of London for $10 million.

Kanye West (credit: Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images)

West’s tour company, Very Good Touring, Inc., secured tour insurance in order to get “peace of mind.”

West’s team filed a claim just days after his melt down during a Sacramento concert and subsequent tour cancellation stemming from a mental breakdown which required hospitalization. West famously went on a rant about fellow artists and President Trump. West’s team warned he was suffering from “strained, confused and erratic” behavior.

According to the report, West’s company has not received payment from the insurers and feel they are simply getting the run-around. And, rather than attempting to settle civilly, the defendants immediately secured legal counsel.

Additionally, the new suit alleges that the insurer leaked sensitive personal information about West’s physical and mental condition to the media.

In the document’s obtained by THR, West’s attorney warns other artists to be wary of the Insurer’s shady practices. “The artists think they’re buying peace of mind. The insurers know they’re just selling a ticket to the courthouse.”

