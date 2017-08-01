Officer Shoots Dog, Woman Loses Finger In Fremont Pit Bull Attack

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Fremont police officer shot and killed a large pit bull dog that had turned on its owner and another woman in a bloody attack at a park, according to the department.

The incident happened Sunday evening just after 8:00 p.m. at Vallejo Mills Park.

Police responded to a 911 call about a vicious dog attacking two females and “chewing them up” according to the witness cited in the police blotter.

Officers found two women whose hands were covered in blood trying to control an extremely violent dog, the report said. Fremont Police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said the dog was a pit bull weighing some 70-80 pounds.

The police report said the women had been trying to break up a fight between the pit bull and another dog when the pit bull turned on the owner.

One of the women had her finger bitten off, said Bosques.

One officer managed to grab the dog around the neck with a snare pole, but the animal attacked the pole, shook it violently, and began to slip away from the noose, police said.

The officer then shot and killed the dog due to its violent behavior and aggressiveness, Bosques said.

“It’s not the way we want things to end, but we were dealing with an extremely vicious dog,” Bosques said. “The officer couldn’t control it … he had to act quickly.

Both women were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.