Police In Bay Area Cities Host ‘National Night Out’ Celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in cities and towns across the Bay Area are hosting National Night Out celebrations Tuesday evening to help residents become more aware of how they can prevent crime and drug use.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in San Jose, residents will gather with police in their neighborhoods to get to know each other.

A host of events are scheduled such as potlucks, barbeques and even large block parties.

San Francisco police will host several events around the city for National Night Out, with food, arts and crafts and entertainment. Times and locations of the events can be found online at sanfranciscopolice.org/nightout.

Also in San Francisco, the public defender’s office is hosting two Mobilization for Adolescent Growth in our Communities events aimed at catching children before they fall through the social services gap, spokeswoman Tamara Barak Aparton said.

The public defender’s office has formed MAGIC programs in the Bayview-Hunters Point and Western Addition neighborhoods, where many residents are underserved.

“Those are the two neighborhoods that we specifically set out to serve because they are the most underserved and most in need of resources,” Aparton said.

“We recognize that the best way to prevent crime is to provide underserved communities and families with resources relating to health, education and recreation and that’s why we formed our MAGIC programs,” she said.

Elsewhere, local law enforcement agencies and neighbors in Martinez have organized a third annual Alhambra Valley National Night Out at the Alhambra Christmas Tree Farm at 2647 Reliez Valley Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Neighbors can dance to live rockabilly music, savor barbeque and indulge in ice cream from the Boy Scouts of America.

In Concord, National Night Out will be celebrated from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Concord Library at 2900 Salvio St., where there will be activities for children and adults such as K-9 demonstrations, face painting and a bike rodeo.

Rohnert Park public safety officers will host National Night Out activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Center Plaza at 475 City Center Drive.

Residents can eat, get public safety information, see emergency vehicles and win prizes.

