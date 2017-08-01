Steph Curry Set To Play Professional Golf In Hayward

HAYWARD (KPIX) – Steph Curry is no stranger to humbling professional basketball players on the hardwood, but on Tuesday Curry got a small taste of his own medicine on the links.

The two-time NBA MVP will play this week on a sponsor’s exemption at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, the Bay Area stop on the Web.com Tour – golf’s minor league circuit.

Curry played a 5-hour, 18-hole practice round with full-time Web.com golfers Nick Rousey and Taylor Moore.

“In the first five or six holes, I was really impressed,” said Rousey who has just three top-10 finishes in seven years on tour.

Curry learned the game living in Charlotte when his dad Dell played in the NBA. According to the NCGA website, Curry’s handicap index is +0.7 – excellent for a weekend warrior, but not good enough to go compete with the pros.

“I’d like to make the cut,” said Curry who guaranteed to play two rounds on Thursday and Friday. “It’s going to take the two best rounds of my life.”

This is the eighth time TPC Stonebrae has hosted the Ellie Mae Classic – never has the tournament received this much buzz.

“He gets people out here watching, which only benefits the Web.com Tour,” said Rousey. “If that’s the case, it allows me to have a job. I’m so grateful he’s come and done it.”

Curry has had very little time to prepare for the tournament with the Warriors long playoff run, a promotional tour in China, plus a long weekend in Rhode Island for a wedding.

He did have an opportunity to play in Tahoe at the American Century Championship and shot a final round 68. But that tournament is more about fun than it is about what’s written on the scorecard.

“I highly doubt I’ll hit a good shot, throw my club, and chest bump my playing partner,” Curry recalled of his memorable round in the Sierras.

Curry tees off at 8:55am on Thursday with Stephan Jaeger who carded a PGA-record 58 last year in the first round and won the tournament 30 strokes under par.

Steph gonna Steph this week in Hayward – even if it isn’t Curry.