Tom Hiddleston To Play ‘Hamlet’ At Tiny London Theater

August 1, 2017 5:01 AM
Filed Under: Hamlet, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hiddleston
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Actor Tom Hiddleston from Marvel Studios Thor: Ragnarok' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2017 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Tom Hiddleston (credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
VIDEO:
Brie Larson Scares ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Co-Star Tom Hiddleston – See Why!

LONDON (AP) — “Thor” star Tom Hiddleston is to play Hamlet on the London stage — but fans will need a bit of luck to get a ticket.

Hiddleston is set to play the moody Danish prince for three weeks in September at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art’s 180-seat theater.

The production, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is a fundraiser for the theater school, one of Britain’s best. Branagh and Hiddleston are both graduates of RADA.

Hiddleston said Tuesday that he hoped money raised would help the school train theater artists from every background, and “keep the doors open for everyone.”

The production runs Sept. 1-23. Tickets will be sold to people chosen at random after entering a ballot, open from Tuesday until 6:00 p.m. (1700GMT) Sunday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch