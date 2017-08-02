Car Crashes Into Cow On Highway 24; 3 Injured

ORINDA (CBS SF) — Three people were hospitalized after a car struck a cow and then was hit by another vehicle on eastbound state Highway 24 in Orinda early Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 12:17 a.m. on eastbound Highway 24 between Fish Ranch and Wilder roads, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.
The cow was killed upon impact and the three people in the two cars involved in the crash were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with minor injuries such as cuts, abrasions and complaints of pain.
The road reopened relatively quickly after the vehicles and animal were removed from the lanes.
The crash is the second caused by a cow on the loose on Highway 24 in Orinda since late June.
On the afternoon of June 26, a two-vehicle collision was reported near the off-ramp to Camino Pablo and was apparently the result of a cow running across the roadway, according to the CHP.