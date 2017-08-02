Crews Respond To 2-Alarm Fire In Berkeley Hills

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the East Bay are responding to a two-alarm vegetation fire in the Berkeley Hills near Grizzly Peak Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted shortly before 1:30 p.m. that units from Oakland, Berkeley, the East Bay Regional Parks district and Cal Fire were on the scene of the wildfire in the Berkeley Hills along Grizzly Peak Boulevard near the Mile 15 marker.
The fire went to a second alarm a short time later.
Video shot by Chopper 5 showed the large fire produces a sizable cloud of smoke over the area.
There was no word as to whether crews had any containment as of shortly before 2 p.m.