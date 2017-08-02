Exclusive Los Altos Restaurant Caters To Silicon Valley Elite

LOS ALTOS (KPIX 5) — A famous chef recently opened up a secret restaurant in the South Bay that caters to some of the wealthiest people in the world with meals starting at nearly $400 a head.

There’s very little on the outside of the Japanese eatery located at 328 Main Street in Los Altos – or in its understated interior – to hint that inside is one of the hottest, most exclusive and expensive restaurants on the Peninsula.

Hiroshi is quietly catering to a who’s who of Silicon Valley executives.

“I think like all great restaurants there’s more than meets the eye, right? But I’m sure inside, it’s probably great and the service is amazing,” said Los Altos resident Shar Hosseinipoor

That is, of course, if you can get a table. Or, more accurately, the table.

“We accept one reservation of eight guests per day,” the recording on the restaurant’s voice mail says.

That is a single reservation for up to eight guests. Meals start at roughly $400 before tax, tip and drinks, and there are no physical menus for patrons to peruse.

The specialty at Hiroshi is wagyu steak, which is flown in weekly from Japan, according to the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant’s owner, chef and namesake is Hiroshi Kimura, who moved Silicon Valley last year to launch the high-end spot.

According to reports, it has been in operation since March.

The restaurant’s mystique and exclusivity have whetted people’s appetites, curiosity and skepticism.

“I think most of the price comes from the mystique of what’s in there,” said Los Altos resident Robyn Stuwe. “I would be surprised if the food is exceptional.”

Some patrons who have actually eaten at Hiroshi have weighed in on Yelp.

“Top notch but be prepared with your wallet,” wrote one reviewer.

Another quibbled over the gold flakes used to garnish the restaurant’s signature waygu beef, writing, “Gold flake looks nice, but does not add any flavor to the food.”

“Service was where the dining experience lacked a bit,” criticized a third reviewer.

Other people KPIX 5 spoke with were less interested in the high-end dining experience.

“If I had the opportunity to go, I’d try it. But I’d never seek it out,” said Los Altos resident Olivia Hon. “You know, call the number, wrangle a reservation and walk into something completely unknown — for $600.”

Hiroshi may have come up with a recipe to stir up curiosity, but it remains to be seen if the establishment will develop a reputation for delivering Silicon Valley restaurant gold.