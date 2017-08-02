Police Chase Ends In Fatal Shooting Of Armed Robbery Suspect In Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A police pursuit in Richmond Wednesday ended with a suspect dead in the street, shot by officers.
The chase started at around 5:20 p.m. in Vallejo and ended on the 3400 block of Richmond Parkway outside the Bella Vista apartment complex.
Richmond Police said it involved Vallejo police officers chasing a vehicle driven by an armed robbery suspect.
The chase ended on the Richmond Parkway where Vallejo police officer opened fire on the suspect, according to a statement from Richmond Police Dept. Chief of Staff Felix Tan.
The suspect was hit and died at the scene, Tan said. No one else was hurt.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.
Richmond police investigators along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office were conducting the investigation.