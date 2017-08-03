Boeing Test Pilots Fly 787 On Unique Test Flight

August 3, 2017 1:26 PM
SEATTLE (CBS SF) — The pilots carrying out a 18-hour continuous test flight of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Thursday decided to have a little fun.

So instead of just flying a straight line route, they decided to trace the outline of a plane as they wandered across America.

According to Flightaware tracking, the wings of the route stretched from southern Texas to northern Michigan. The nose of the plane traced by the route pointed toward the plane’s home airfield in the Seattle area.

The tail touched Huntsville, Alabama.

In all the flight flew in the skies of 22 states before it landed at Boeing Field near Seattle at 9:24 a.m. PDT.

