Golden Gate Bridge Parking Lots Closed On Weekends Through Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District will prohibit private vehicle parking at the bridge’s north and south parking lots through Labor Day.

The restrictions at Vista Point at the north end and the Welcome Center at the south end are intended to improve traffic flow across the span by mitigating traffic backups as visitors queue for limited parking spaces on busy summer weekends, district spokeswoman Priya Clemens said.

The restrictions will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in August and on Labor Day weekend through Sept. 4.

Tour buses will be allowed to park at the Welcome Center lot and at Vista Point. Taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at the Welcome Center only, but not at Vista Point. Taxi or ride-hailing staging or waiting will not be allowed, Clemens said.

Personal vehicles are not allowed to park in either lot.

The Welcome Center will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and cafés will serve food and drinks as usual. Visitors should take public transportation or private tour buses to visit the Welcome Center and Golden Gate Bridge, and bicycles are always welcome at the bridge, Clemens said.

Signs will advise motorists about the parking lot closures in advance and on the bridge leading to the Vista Point exit.

Visitors can learn about other bridge lookout points at http://www.parksconservancy.org/ggb_overlooks.

