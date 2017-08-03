Fire Near Grizzly Peak 50 Percent Contained

OAKLAND (CBS / AP) – Authorities say a fire in hilly, wooded area a few miles from the University of California, Berkeley has been partially contained.

Oakland Fire told KPIX 5 that the fire along Grizzly Peak Boulevard has burned 20 acres and is 50 percent contained. An earlier report from a dispatcher saying the fire was extinguished was not correct.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon above the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and scored 20 acres (8 hectares) in Oakland, Berkeley and Contra Costa County. Several off-campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution due to the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury after a fall.

There were no reports of damage to structures.

The station reports residents in the area have been on edge since the fire broke out.

In 1991, a massive blaze broke out in the hills of Oakland and Berkeley, killing 25 and injuring 150. The fire also destroyed more than 3,000 homes and apartments.

Grizzly Peak Boulevard remains closed between South Park Drive and Centennial Drive and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials.

