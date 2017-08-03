Outside Lands 2017: What You Can And Cannot Bring Into The Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – This weekend’s Outside Lands Art and Music Festival will be a huge party but don’t ruin your good time by bringing items that are not allowed.
Here are all the items that Outside Lands and Another Planet Entertainment will allow you to bring into the festival … and more importantly the items that you should leave at home.
Permitted Items:
- Blankets
- Soft-sided coolers no larger than a 12-pack size
- Regular sized or unframed backpacks
- Two factory-sealed water bottles up to 1 liter each
- Empty Camelbak or other empty plastic container (i.e., Nalgene bottle, Klean Kanteen)
- Ice (contained in a soft-sided cooler or Camelbak – no large bags allowed)
- Binoculars
- Personal cameras with a detachable lens 2 inches or shorter
- Totems (Must be no taller than 6ft, and no thicker than 1/2 inch. Must be made of light material: swim noodles, foam type material, cardboard tubes, fabric, string, yarn, light plastic, balloons and/or blow up items. Totems made of wood, metal and/or PVC material will NOT be allowed. This includes flag poles and heavy sticks.)
Prohibited Items:
- Weapons of any kind
- Illegal substances
- Large or framed backpacks
- Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the festival)
- Glass containers of ANY kind
- Cans of ANY kind
- Skateboards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles
- Bicycles inside Festival grounds (bike racks are available along JFK from Transverse to Stow Lake and at the bike valet located at Transverse and
Overlook)
- Strollers
- Fireworks and explosives
- Instruments and laser pointers
- Selfie sticks
- Umbrellas
- Spray paint, large markers
- Picnic baskets
- Lawn furniture or any chairs with legs
- Large or hard-sided coolers
- Tents
- Pets (Except animals that assist people with disabilities. Important to read Service and Support Animal Policy & Procedures.)
- Video equipment (no video recording will be allowed)
- Professional still camera equipment with a detachable lens longer than 2 inches, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs
- Audio recording equipment
- No illegal vending is permitted (no unauthorized or unlicensed vendors allowed)
- Drones
