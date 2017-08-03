3 People Shot In SF Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are searching for multiple suspect in a shooting at San Francisco’s Dolores Park Thursday afternoon that left three people injured, according to police.

Officers found three victims after responding to reports of a shooting just after 3 p.m. in the Mission District park.

All three have been taken to the hospital with injuries. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time and police are advising residents to avoid the area while the investigation is in progress.

Police did say that they believe this was a targeted shooting and that there is no imminent threat to the public in the area.

The incident is affecting Muni service on the J-Church lines, with delays at the Church and Market station. Shuttles are being brought in to support service, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Church Street is also closed between 18th and 19th Streets. Police were searching the area for suspects in patrol cars and both on dirt bikes and on foot.

#SFPD is on scene investigating a shooting that occurred. 3 shooting victims at this time. All are being transported to the hospital. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 3, 2017

SFPD Public Information Officer Grace Gatpandan said that the area of park was very busy at the time of the shooting and asked that witnesses get in touch with authorities.

Police will remain at the scene investigating the shooting into the evening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (415) 553-0123.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed