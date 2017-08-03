Suge Knight To Be Arraigned For Making Death Threats

The rap entrepreneur is back in the hot seat... August 3, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Death threats, F. Gary Gray, Suge Knight
Suge Knight (credit: Pool/Getty Images)

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Producer Suge Knight will be arraigned for making felony criminal threats against director F. Gary Gray.

Knight was allegedly not pleased with his portrayal in Straight Outta Compton, which Gray directed, reports TMZ.

In a copy of the Grand Jury indictment obtained by them, it states that before a hit-and-run on set, Knight sent a text message that “threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.”

The producer was first indicted on Feb. 7, 2017, so it is unclear why it has taken six months to get the L.A. County Grand Jury indictment handed down.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch