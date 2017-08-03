Victim In Corona Heights Fatal Shooting Identified

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman fatally shot in San Francisco’s Corona Heights neighborhood late Sunday has been identified by the medical examiner’s office as 76-year-old Martha Alfaro.

Police found Alfaro suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 15th and Beaver streets after a shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

She was taken to a hospital, but later died of her injuries.

A male suspect in the shooting, whose identity has not yet been released by police, barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out for nearly 15 hours.

Police surrounded the home and negotiated with the suspect, who they believed to be armed with a handgun. Streets around the area were closed and a shelter-in-place order was issued.

The suspect left the home around 2:45 p.m., ending the standoff.

After he was taken into custody, police found that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest. The suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police conducted a search of the property and determined there were no other threats to public safety.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said the suspect remained in the hospital and had not yet been booked into jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.

