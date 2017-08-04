Journey’s Neal Schon Says Band Could Split Over Recent Feud

"I will travel to new musical terrain that we never have and encompass everything." August 4, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Journey, Neal Schon, White House
LAS VEGAS - MARCH 08: Journey singer Arnel Pineda (L) and guitarist Neal Schon perform at the Planet Hollywood Theatre for the Performing Arts March 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Arnel Pineda and Neal Schon of Journey (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Rumors are circulating that Journey may be breking up after co-founding guitarist Neal Schon expressed public disapproval over three of his bandmates visit to the White House.

And the rumors aren’t without merit. The band, which recently hit a high note when they were nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been through a shaky period and the Trump incident might just be the breaking point. Recently, Schon took to social media to explain that the other band members went to visit President Trump behind his back and now they want to tour without him.

On Facebook, Schon posted a video of the Journey/White House meet-and-greet, writing, “Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion. I’ve been here since 1972 and this has always been our belief. This was with intent to exploit the brand and use the name.”

He continued his public outcry on Twitter, where he answered fan questions, concerns, and disagreements. Addressing touring rumors, he wrote, “How would you feel if u found out that the rest of the band wanted to tour without me? I’ve always been 100%JRNY and made the right choices.”

Later, he answered a fan question about going solo, writing, “I will travel to new musical terrain that we never have and encompass everything.”

Check out the posts below:


©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch