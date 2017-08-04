Journey’s Neal Schon Says Band Could Split Over Recent Feud

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Rumors are circulating that Journey may be breking up after co-founding guitarist Neal Schon expressed public disapproval over three of his bandmates visit to the White House.

And the rumors aren’t without merit. The band, which recently hit a high note when they were nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been through a shaky period and the Trump incident might just be the breaking point. Recently, Schon took to social media to explain that the other band members went to visit President Trump behind his back and now they want to tour without him.

On Facebook, Schon posted a video of the Journey/White House meet-and-greet, writing, “Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion. I’ve been here since 1972 and this has always been our belief. This was with intent to exploit the brand and use the name.”

He continued his public outcry on Twitter, where he answered fan questions, concerns, and disagreements. Addressing touring rumors, he wrote, “How would you feel if u found out that the rest of the band wanted to tour without me? I’ve always been 100%JRNY and made the right choices.”

Later, he answered a fan question about going solo, writing, “I will travel to new musical terrain that we never have and encompass everything.”

Check out the posts below:

How would you feel if u found out that the rest of the band wanted to tour without me? I've always been 100%JRNY and made the right choices — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

I will travel to new musical terrain that we never have and encompass everything hits are hits we have a ton https://t.co/NOBwY40pqk — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 4, 2017

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.