Santa Clara Couple Arrested On Drug, Child Abuse Charges Following Probation Check

August 4, 2017 11:49 AM
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A Santa Clara couple were arrested after a probation check at their home this week yielded evidence of drugs and child abuse, police said.

joseph tamara paigly Santa Clara Couple Arrested On Drug, Child Abuse Charges Following Probation Check

Joseph Paigly, Tamara Paigly (Santa Clara Police Dept.)

Detectives conducted the probation search Wednesday on Joseph Paigly and Tamara Paigly at a home near Pomeroy and Benton Streets, according to a press release. Two minor children were also inside the residence.

Police said a search of the home turned up multiple bottles of prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and personal identifying information for someone other than the residents.

Detectives also seized $4,185 in cash.

Joseph Paigly was arrested for possession of prescription pills with the intent to sell and child endangerment. Tamara Paigly was arrested for child abuse and child endangerment.

Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

 

