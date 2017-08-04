2 Men Rob Medical Marijuana Distribution Center Near Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Two men robbed a medical marijuana distribution center near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport at gunpoint Thursday evening, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

A female employee of the distribution center north of Santa Rosa noticed a red Honda Accord approach her as she walked to her car around 7 p.m., Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The employee got in her car, locked and started it, but a black male adult wearing black clothing and gloves blocked her car with the Honda to prevent her from leaving, Crum said.

The suspect approached the employee’s car door with a handgun and demanded the employee take him inside the distribution center, Crum said.

Once inside, another black male adult entered the business and both suspects ordered the female employee to show them the distribution center’s vault, Crum said.

The suspects forced the woman on the ground, bound her wrists and ankles with zip ties and left in the Honda with an undisclosed amount of cash and marijuana from the vault, Crum said.

The victim was able to free herself and called for help, Crum said.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a newer, dark red Honda with paper plates and tinted windows, Crum said.

Crum said marijuana was not being grown in the distribution center warehouse which he described as “well established and sophisticated.” He said the sheriff’s office is investigating whether the distribution center is legal under the state’s medical marijuana laws.

Crum said the marijuana robbery Thursday is one reason why Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas, who retired Tuesday, was opposed to the voter approved Proposition 64 that legalizes marijuana for adults in California.

