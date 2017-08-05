Wild Bear’s Smash-And-Grab Leaves SUV Trashed And Crashed

August 5, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Bear attack, Colorado, Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A bear broke into a sport utility vehicle in southwestern Colorado, trashed its interior and caused it to roll out of a driveway and smash into a mailbox.

Neighbors heard the crash early Friday and called law enforcement officers in the small city of Durango.

Ron Cornelius joked that he doesn’t usually get up at 5 a.m. “unless there is a bear driving a car down the street.”

Bear Damage

Interior of an SUV damaged by a bear in Durango, Colorado. (Ron Cornelius via Durango Herald/Twitter)

The Durango Herald reports Cornelius took photographs of the car with its steering wheel pulled off and the radio pulled out of the dash.

The bear’s actions may have released the parking brake or put the transmission into neutral, causing the SUV to roll out of a driveway. The SUV’s back window was broken.

The bear was gone when authorities arrived.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch