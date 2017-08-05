Man Dies In Early-Morning Shooting In Belmont

BELMONT (CBS SF) — A man died in a shooting in Belmont at an apartment building in the 500 block of Ralston Avenue early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired at an apartment building at 566 Ralston Ave., according to Belmont police. They found several people outside and a man with a gunshot wound in one of the apartments, police said.

Belmont Fire Department paramedics treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been confirmed.

The man who is the suspect in the shooting is still at large, police said. Preliminary indications are that this is an isolated incident, according to police.

Belmont police and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory are processing the scene, according to police. Investigators from Belmont police and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office are interviewing witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (650) 595-7430 or police@belmont.gov.

