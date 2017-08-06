Gender Inequality Essay Posted On Google Forum Stirs Controversy

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A treatise on gender inequality posted to an internal Google forum by an anonymous male engineer has gone viral and caught the attention of the company’s top executives.

The essay posted a few days ago criticized Google for trying to elevate women and minorities to leadership positions, arguing “genetic differences” are the reason those groups don’t make it to executive offices.

In the manifesto, the anonymous author said, “We need to stop assuming that gender gap simply sexism” and the “abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes that may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership.”

The writer also criticized Google for “shaming dissenters into silence.”

Google’s response from new Vice President for Diversity Danielle Brown said the essay, “advanced incorrect assumptions about gender.”

The statement from Brown also also said, “diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company.”

The controversy comes as Google is still being investigated by the labor department for the pay gap between male and female employees.