Huge Falling Branch Causes Minor Injuries At Menlo Park Picnic

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Menlo Park responded to a frightening incident Saturday where a massive tree branch fell, causing minor injuries to three people including an infant, according to authorities.



According to Menlo Park fire officials, the call about the incident at 2:24 p.m. reported a large tree branch that was around three-to-four feet in diameter falling on a table at a company picnic at Menlo College at 2:24 p.m.



Menlo Park fire officials said hundreds were attending a Riverbed Technologies company picnic at the college when the large branch fell on a table, injuring three people, including a one-year child.



Fire officials said people at the table, which the branch landed on, heard a “loud crack” and only had moments to react. Fire officials said 12 people were seated at the table when the branch began to split.



One person declined medical treatment but the infant and a woman who was hit in the head were transported via ambulance to Stanford Hospital.

Fire officials later told KPIX 5 that the woman suffered minor injuries and the baby only received a few cuts and scratches.