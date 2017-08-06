One Injured In 2-Alarm Berkeley Apartment Fire

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Fire officials in Berkeley on Sunday reported that one person was injured in a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building.

The fire burned a building on the 1400 block of Addison Street in Berkeley, according to officials.

The fire was first reported at about 7:11 p.m., fire officials said.

It prompted evacuations in the area, according to a Berkeley fire dispatcher.

Berkeley Fire Chief Gil Dong tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. that the fire had been brought under control and that one person had been injured.

2nd Alarm fire at 1420 Addison – 1 burn victim. 3 story 27 apartment units. Fire under control 2011 hours pic.twitter.com/5iqjQyNvi5 — Gil (@BerkeleyFireC1) August 7, 2017

There was no word from fire officials as to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries.

The third floor unit where the fire apparently started sustained heavy fire damage, according to the chief. The second floor unit below sustained water damage.

The Berkeley Fire Department is hoping to get most residents back into their apartments Sunday night.

There were residents in three units who were displaced by the fire, officials said. The building had a total of 27 units, according to fire officials.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire, Dong said.