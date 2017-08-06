K-9 Officer And Partner Nab Burglary Suspect In Watsonville Woods

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A canine officer and his partner nabbed a burglary suspect in a heavily wooded area of Watsonville early Saturday morning, police said.

A man called police around 5 a.m. saying he was watching two suspects going through his property via his security cameras, police said.

As officers approached the home in the 100 block of Eileen Street, the suspects fled into a heavily wooded area, according to police.

The police asked the suspects to surrender several times, getting no response. Officer Javier Ayala and his canine partner Axel were called into action, and around 6:30 a.m. the two tracked down a suspect hiding in heavy brush, police said.

Officers warned the suspect that Axel would be deployed if he didn’t surrender. The suspect didn’t comply and the police dog went into action, apprehending the suspect, police said.

The suspect, Jose Rodriguez, 34, identified as a transient, was allegedly found to have multiple warrants, police said. According to police, Rodriguez had a warrant for an unrelated burglary.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Santa Cruz County Jail, police said. The second suspect was not located.

