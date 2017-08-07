Falling Branch At Menlo Park Picnic Fractured Toddler’s Skull

August 7, 2017 3:52 PM
MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A toddler is recovering at home after suffering a fractured skull after getting hit by a massive tree branch that fell during a Menlo Park picnic over the weekend.

Two-year-old Zealyn Garcia suffered a torn eyelid in addition to the skull fractured Saturday afternoon when the huge 50-foot-long branch snapped-off a tree at Menlo College.

According to Menlo Park fire officials, the call about the incident at 2:24 p.m. reported a large tree branch that was three-to-four feet in diameter falling on a table at a company picnic at the school.

Menlo Park fire officials said hundreds were attending a Riverbed Technologies company picnic at the college when the branch fell.

Initial reports indicated that the falling branch only caused minor injuries.

The toddler’s mother and two others were also injured.

