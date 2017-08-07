San Bruno Woman Accused Of DUI After Crash With Child In Lap

August 7, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Child Endangerment, Crash, DUI, Gilda Mejia-Stefani, San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and child endangerment after crashing into parked cars with a small child in her lap in San Bruno on Sunday night, police said.

The crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. in the 2200 block of Evergreen Drive. A witness reported seeing a woman in a white SUV with a small child seated on her lap crashing into the cars, according to police.

The vehicle fled toward Oakmont Drive but officers located it a couple of blocks away and arrested San Bruno resident Gilda Mejia-Stefani on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment, police said.

The child was unharmed in the crash.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

