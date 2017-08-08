Huge Crane Collapses Onto House Rooftop In Campbell

August 8, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Campbell, Crane Collapse, PG&E

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A crane several stories tall collapsed in a Campbell neighborhood, crashing down onto trees, fences and landing on a rooftop.

It happened shortly before noon in the 100 block of Sondra Way during a planned outage. A crew from San Jose-based King Crane was in the process of replacing a PG&E power pole when it toppled over.

Four properties were damaged. No one was injured. Investigators still don’t know what caused it to tip over.

Campbell police tweeted, “We’re usually dealing with tipsy drivers, not cranes replacing power poles.”

As of 3:30 p.m. power was still out in that neighborhood and the crane was still down. It was expected to cleared by Tuesday night.

