Metallica Play ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at AT&T Park

It was the fifth annual 'Metallica Night' at AT&T Park. August 8, 2017 9:21 AM
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – For five years in a row, baseball team the San Francisco Giants have paid tribute to their hometown metal legends with Metallica Night at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Last night, the members of Metallica were in the house once again for the event and performed their own take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the first pitch was thrown. During the game, the band hung out with fans, players and the team’s mascot, Lou Seal.

James Hetfield’s guitar bore a huge “GIANTS” sticker and Metallica signed items for a Giants Community Fund auction. Bassist Robert Trujillo had the honor of shouting “Play Ball!” to kick the game off. The Giants may have lost 5-3 to the Chicago cubs, but they won the night in rock and roll friends.

See photos and videos from the evening here:

