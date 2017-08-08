Metallica Play ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at AT&T Park

VIDEO: Metallica Brings Down The House AT&T Park (2016)



By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – For five years in a row, baseball team the San Francisco Giants have paid tribute to their hometown metal legends with Metallica Night at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Last night, the members of Metallica were in the house once again for the event and performed their own take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the first pitch was thrown. During the game, the band hung out with fans, players and the team’s mascot, Lou Seal.

James Hetfield’s guitar bore a huge “GIANTS” sticker and Metallica signed items for a Giants Community Fund auction. Bassist Robert Trujillo had the honor of shouting “Play Ball!” to kick the game off. The Giants may have lost 5-3 to the Chicago cubs, but they won the night in rock and roll friends.

See photos and videos from the evening here:

For the fifth year in a row, James & Kirk took to the field to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" during Metallica Night with the @SFGiants! pic.twitter.com/oljIBBfPD1 — Metallica (@Metallica) August 8, 2017

