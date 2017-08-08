Van Careens Into Hayward Auto Garage

August 8, 2017 10:37 AM
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a minivan crashed into an auto body repair shop in unincorporated Hayward, according to
an Alameda County fire spokeswoman.

The crash was reported at 7:51 a.m. in the vicinity of Mission Boulevard and Grove Way, fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.

The minivan crashed through the storefront and damaged two walls, as well as a vehicle parked inside the building. The business was closed, however, and nobody was inside at the time.

There were two occupants in the vehicle, but only one of them was injured.

