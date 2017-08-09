Actor James Woods Seeks Dismissal of Suit Over Retweet

August 9, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Defamation, James Woods, Lawsuit, Portia Boulger, Retweet, Social Media, Twitter
Actor James Woods (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Actor James Woods (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
VIDEO: James Woods Is Being Sued For “Nazi Tweet” (03/15/2017)

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Actor James Woods is asking a court to dismiss an Ohio activist’s defamation lawsuit against him over a comment he retweeted during the presidential campaign season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Portia Boulger, a Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee) resident and supporter of Bernie Sanders, filed the federal lawsuit in March. Boulger is seeking $3 million in damages.

The Twitter account @voxday mistakenly identified Boulger as a woman in a Donald Trump T-shirt appearing to give a Nazi salute during a March 2016 rally for Trump. Woods’ account then retweeted the photo and tweet, asking, “So-called #Trump ‘Nazi’ is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?”

The same day, @voxday issued a correction to its original tweet, saying the woman in the T-shirt wasn’t Boulger. Woods tweeted a correction 10 days later.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch