Anthony Scaramucci To Guest On Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Next Week

Watch Anthony Scaramucci guest on "The Late Show" on KPIX 5 - Monday, August 14th at 11:30pm August 9, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Scaramucci, Late Show, Stephen Colbert
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit after it was announced that Trump hired Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter, to the position of White House communications director. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Anthony Scaramucci (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show next week.

On Wednesday, CBS announced Scaramucci will appear on Colbert’s “The Late Show” on Monday, August 14th.

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Donald Trump’s administration July 31st, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled.

Colbert’s gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

