Macklemore Announces Fall Tour With San Francisco Stop



By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Macklemore is going on tour. The “Marmalade” rapper posted a ridiculous video Wednesday, August 9th to announce that he would be hitting the road this fall, but not before he hit a target with his bow and arrow.

“If I miss it, I will stay home, get into progressive drum and bass and pierce my p—-,” the rapper joked before proceeding to miss the target. “That’s it, I’m getting a d— ring.”

After several more unsuccessful shots, Macklemore announces that he has “changed his mind” and will go on tour anyway. The Gemini North American tour kicks off this fall on October 8th in Portland with a stop at The Warfield in San Francisco on October 11th. The tour ends at the House of Blues in Boston on November 14th.

Watch the hilarious video and check out the tour dates below:

10/6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/8 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

11/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom/The Rave/Eagles Club

11/5 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/8 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel Toronto

11/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia

11/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues



