Macklemore Announces Fall Tour With San Francisco Stop

VIDEO: Macklemore – Gemini U.S. Tour Announcement
By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – Macklemore is going on tour. The “Marmalade” rapper posted a ridiculous video Wednesday, August 9th to announce that he would be hitting the road this fall, but not before he hit a target with his bow and arrow.
“If I miss it, I will stay home, get into progressive drum and bass and pierce my p—-,” the rapper joked before proceeding to miss the target. “That’s it, I’m getting a d— ring.”
After several more unsuccessful shots, Macklemore announces that he has “changed his mind” and will go on tour anyway. The Gemini North American tour kicks off this fall on October 8th in Portland with a stop at The Warfield in San Francisco on October 11th. The tour ends at the House of Blues in Boston on November 14th.
Watch the hilarious video and check out the tour dates below:
10/6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/8 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
10/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
10/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
11/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom/The Rave/Eagles Club
11/5 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/8 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel Toronto
11/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia
11/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.