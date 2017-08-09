Hand Grenade Shuts Down San Francisco’s Tenderloin Neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Several blocks were closed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon following a report of a suspicious device, according to police.
San Francisco Officer Giselle Linnane said her department received a 911 call reporting the device in the area of Turk and Leavenworth streets at 12:39 p.m.
The 200 block of Turk and the 100 block of Leavenworth were closed to both traffic and pedestrians and residents were asked to shelter in place.
San Francisco Municipal Railway service was also impacted in the area.