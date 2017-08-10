Dramatic Near Miss Outside Austin Parking Garage

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS SF) — A woman was recovering in an Austin, Texas hospital after her car tumbled seven floors from a parking garage, narrowing missing a vehicle on the street in a dramatic crash captured on video.

The crash took place in July but the dramatic video was released by Austin police on Thursday.

“The police officer said he saw the video and he said, ‘Luckily you were moving forward or else it would have landed right on top of you,'” said William Burch, who was driving his SUV in the alley below the parking garage.

Burch was about to park and inspect a nearby construction project he’s managing when he heard commotion up above.

“My window was down and I heard something really loud and abnormal, so I just started driving forward and the vehicle landed on the backside of the Tahoe,” Burch said.

Burch was uninjured. The driver of the other car is hospitalized but expected to be okay.