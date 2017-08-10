Garbage Truck Crash On I-280 In San Francisco Closes Lanes In Both Directions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A garbage truck traveling north on I-280 in San Francisco reportedly went up the center divider and crossed into the highway’s southbound lanes, causing the closure of several southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. near the Alemany Boulevard offramp, CHP officials said.
At least three southbound lanes are closed and at least one northbound lane is closed. At least one other vehicle was involved in the collision.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured.