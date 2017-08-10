Garbage Truck Crash On I-280 In San Francisco Closes Lanes In Both Directions

August 10, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Crash, San Francisco, traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A garbage truck traveling north on I-280 in San Francisco reportedly went up the center divider and crossed into the highway’s southbound lanes, causing the closure of several southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. near the Alemany Boulevard offramp, CHP officials said.

At least three southbound lanes are closed and at least one northbound lane is closed. At least one other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch