Krispy Kreme Making Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts For 3 Days Only

August 10, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Krispy Kreme, Solar Eclipse
VIDEO: Krispy Kreme Original Glaze Goes Chocolate

(LIVE 105) – To celebrate the upcoming eclipse, Krispy Kreme is making Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts for the first time ever.

The catch is they will only be available for 3 day – August 19 – 21st.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”

 

feet Krispy Kreme Making Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts For 3 Days OnlyBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch