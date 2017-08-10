Mancini Homers Twice, Miley Goes 7 as Orioles Top A’s, 7-2

August 10, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Major League Baseball, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND (AP) — Trey Mancini had three hits including two home runs and Wade Miley pitched seven innings of three-hit ball as the Baltimore Orioles slugged four home runs in a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night.

Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo each added solo blasts.

The Orioles have won four of their last six games and nine of their last 13.

Miley (6-9) struck out seven, walked three and allowed one unearned run.

A’s starter Chris Smith (0-2) went six innings, giving up five runs on seven hits including all four home runs.

The 36-year-old, who last month became the oldest player in franchise history to make his first career start, has given up at least one home run in six outings including five starts.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch