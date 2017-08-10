Mancini Homers Twice, Miley Goes 7 as Orioles Top A’s, 7-2

OAKLAND (AP) — Trey Mancini had three hits including two home runs and Wade Miley pitched seven innings of three-hit ball as the Baltimore Orioles slugged four home runs in a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night.
Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo each added solo blasts.
The Orioles have won four of their last six games and nine of their last 13.
Miley (6-9) struck out seven, walked three and allowed one unearned run.
A’s starter Chris Smith (0-2) went six innings, giving up five runs on seven hits including all four home runs.
The 36-year-old, who last month became the oldest player in franchise history to make his first career start, has given up at least one home run in six outings including five starts.
