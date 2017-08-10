Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Amtrak Train In North Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in unincorporated North Richmond this morning, an agency spokeswoman said.

The collision was reported at 10:19 a.m. involving San Joaquins train No. 712, which was headed from Oakland toward Bakersfield, Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said.

The person was struck on the tracks between Market Avenue and Brookside Drive in an area that wasn’t a pedestrian crossing, Graham said.

No injuries were reported to the 55 passengers and crewmembers on board, she said.

Contra Costa County coroner’s officials responded to the scene and the train will be held until their investigation is complete, according to Graham.

Three other Amtrak trains are being held at other stations in the area and bus shuttles are being made available, she said.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.