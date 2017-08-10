In Silicon Valley, Defense Secretary Promotes Diplomatic Solution To North Korea

August 10, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: diplomacy, Gen. James Mattis, International Diplomacy, North Korea, President Trump
Gen. James Mattis
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. (CBS)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS/AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration is working with its allies on a diplomatic solution to escalating tensions with North Korea.

Speaking with reporters in Mountain View, Mattis says his responsibility is to have military options but the American effort is focused on diplomacy.

He points out the U.N. Security Council unanimously voted last week to characterize North Korea’s statements as a “threat to the world’s community.”

He asks, “How often do you see France, China, Russia, the U.S. voting unanimously on any issue?”

Mattis says the tragedy of war is well known and “it doesn’t need another characterization beyond the fact that it would be catastrophic.”

