Squaw Valley Fined For Death Of Ski Patroller On Avalanche Control

August 10, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Cal/OSHA, Squaw Valley

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — State officials have cited and fined a California ski resort for violating two workplace safety codes following an investigation into a ski patroller’s death.

KRNV-TV reports 42-year-old Squaw Valley Ski Resort patroller Joe Zuiches died in January while working avalanche control.

California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health concluded the resort failed “to correct an identified unsafe working condition” in regards to hang cord the patrollers were using. The division also cited the resort for “failing to ensure that all crewmembers maintained visual contact or awareness” with each other.

Fellow patrollers found Zuiches dead in the last place he was seen after a couple of explosive detonations spurred radio silence from him.

The ski resort was fined a total of $20,250.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch