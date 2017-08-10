Former Uber CEO Kalanick Sued By Venture Capital Firm

(CBS News) — Benchmark Capital, one of Uber’s biggest investors, is suing former CEO Travis Kalanick for alleged fraud.

The venture capital firm was one of the first investors in the ride-hailing service and was key in removing Kalanick from his post as CEO earlier this year.

The suit, filed Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, accuses Kalanick of trying to “entrench himself on Uber’s Board of Directors and increase his power over Uber for his own selfish ends. Kalanick’s overarching objective is to pack Uber’s Board with loyal allies in an effort to insulate his prior conduct from scrutiny and clear the path for his eventual return as CEO — all to the detriment of Uber’s stockholders, employees, driver-partners, and customers,” it alleges.

Axios first reported the lawsuit.

Earlier on Thursday, Ryan Graves, Uber’s first employee, said he was leaving his role as head of global operations.