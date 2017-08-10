SFPD Arrests Western Addition Man Accused Of Child Porn Offenses

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco man was arrested last week for allegedly uploading and trading graphic child pornography through the Internet, police said Thursday.

Anton Orobchenko, 32, was arrested on Aug. 3 following the execution of a search warrant at his home in the 1300 block of Turk Street in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood.

The search turned up media devices belonging to Orobchenko that contained thousands of child pornography videos and images. Some of the images involved sadomasochism, according to police.

Orobchenko has been charged with felony possession of child pornography and two counts of felony distribution of child pornography, according to court records.

He remains in jail with bail set at $270,000, according to jail records.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to Orobchenko describes his job as being a traffic coordinator at San Francisco International Airport.

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Orobchenko or had any suspicious contact with him is encouraged to contact the Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (415) 558-5500.

