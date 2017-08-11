Burglars Targeting Posh Golf Course Homes In Blackhawk

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Burglars struck three Blackhawk homes this week, making that eight such crimes in the posh gated East Bay community since May, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said the latest burglaries occurred Aug. 4 at homes in the 4400 block of Deer Ridge Road, the 4500 block of Kingswood Drive and on Deer Creek Lane.

All of the homes that were burglarized were along the golf course, and the homeowners were not home at the time of the burglaries, deputies said.

Images of the suspects burglars have been captured on home security video cameras.

There have been eight burglaries in the Blackhawk community since May. In each case, it appears the suspects made entry into the home through the rear of the residence.

All of the homes that were burglarized are on the golf course.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 335-2600.