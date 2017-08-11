Man Dies At Oakland Chabot Space And Science Center

August 11, 2017 8:39 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man died at Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center late Friday morning, according to police.

At 11:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of an individual behaving aggressively at the center, located at 1000 Skyline Boulevard.

There, officers found the man on the ground, unresponsive.

Officers and emergency crews attempted to render the man first aid, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators could not immediately determine how the man died.

The Alameda County coroner’s bureau is investigating to determine the cause of death.

A spokesman with the center was not immediately available.

