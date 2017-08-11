Food Network Star Anne Burrell To Open Cheetos Pop-Up Restaurant

By Andrea Park
(CBS NEWS) – Cheetos are not exactly known as a staple in fine dining, but new pop-up restaurant The Spotted Cheetah may change that.
Food Network star Anne Burrell has created the menu, which includes dishes like Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos, for the New York City restaurant. The Spotted Cheetah is open to the public from Aug. 15 to 17. Reservations are already full, but curious customers can join the waitlist or visit the website again on Aug. 15, when The Spotted Cheetah will release its recipes.
“As a long-time Cheetos fan, I’m thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple,” said Burrell. “I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant — I can’t wait to see guests’ reactions!”
The menu even includes Cheetos desserts, like White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepe. For the record, upscale restaurant Park Avenue Autumn has served a Broccoli & Cheetos dish for years.
Predictably, people on Twitter are pretty excited about the eatery.
Here’s the full menu. Dishes are priced $8 to $22.
Dangerously Cheesy Starters
- Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles + Creamy Ranch
- Cheetos Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
- Cheetos Meatballs
- Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes
The Big Cheese
- Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos
- Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese
- Spicy Cheetos Nachos
- Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos
Sweet Spot
- Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake
- Cheetos Sweetos Sweet and Salty Cookies
- White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepe
This is not the first time a major food brand has opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Pop-Tarts opened a pop-up shop in February and PepsiCo opened a bar and restaurant called Kola House in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District last year.
