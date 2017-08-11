Giants-Nationals Game Postponed After Long Rain Delay

August 11, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Major League Baseball, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a rain delay of almost three hours, the series opener between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals on Friday night has been postponed.

The Nationals finally announced the rainout about a half-hour after San Francisco players and staff members were told the game was off. The public address announcer told fans remaining at Nationals Park a few minutes later.

No makeup date has been announced. This is the Giants’ final trip to Washington this season.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he would push his starters back a day, depending on when the game was to be played. Under that plan, Chris Stratton would pitch for San Francisco on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if the Nationals would push Edwin Jackson back.

