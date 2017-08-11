Fast-Growing Wildfire Burns 100 Acres In Morgan Hill Area

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Cal Fire officials said a wildfire burning Friday afternoon in Morgan Hill and unincorporated Santa Clara County has grown to 100 acres.
The fire was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. around Hale and Tilton avenues at the northern edge of the Morgan Hill border.
Firefighters have contained 5 percent of the fire, which is burning grass and oak trees.
Fire officials said no one has been injured, no structures have been destroyed and no structures are threatened.
The cause so far is under investigation.
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has suspended service on Hale Avenue between Live Oak Avenue to Llagas Road because of the fire.
Line 68 is being rerouted in both directions.
