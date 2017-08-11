Raging Wildfire Triggers Evacuations Near Lake Berryeesa

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS SF) — A rapidly spreading wildfire near Lake Berryessa quickly grew to more than 50 acres Friday and forced the evacuation of homes near Highway 128, authorities said.
Cal Fire spokeswoman Suzie Blankenship said the Canyon Fire was reported at 12:57 p.m. in the 3900 block of Sage Canyon Road in Capell Valley near Lake Berryessa Estates.
More than 150 firefighters aided by air tankers and helicopters were fighting the blaze.
Blankenship said the fire in steep, rocky terrain with heavy brush was threatening structures in the area.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Department reported that Sage Canyon Roadat Lower Chiles Valley Road, Hwy128 at Moskowite Corners & Knoxville Road at Spanish Flat had all been closed by the fire.
Evacuations have been ordered from homes along Capell Valley Road and Highway 128. Horses were also reportedly being evacuated from the R-Ranch recreation development on Capell Valley Road.