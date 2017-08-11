Suspect In Gruesome Chicago Murder Waives Extradition

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — An Oxford University official wanted in a gruesome murder in a Chicago high-rise agreed Friday to return to Illinois to face charges in the homicide.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, Andrew Warren made a brief court appearance in San Francisco Superior Court. Warren fled Chicago along with co-defendant Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem after the July 27th slaying.

Lathem, who has relatives and friends in the San Francisco Bay Area, surrendered to authorities in Oakland last week. Meanwhile, Warren, a British national, surrendered in San Francisco.

Both men have now waived extradition and will soon be returned to face charges in the death of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

On Friday, Chicago investigators said Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body in a fatal attack last month in Lathem’s Chicago high-rise Chicago condo.

Lathem and Warren — an Oxford University financial officer — face Chicago arrest warrants accusing them of murder in the July 27 fatal stabbing of the 26-year-old.

Cornell-Duranleau suffered “lacerations and mutilations to his body, his upper body, but not to the point of decapitation,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. He described the attack as “certainly very intense.”

Authorities have said the attack on Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who moved to Chicago last year, was so brutal that the blade of the knife that investigators believe was used in the stabbing was broken. When police found him, he had already been dead for at least 12 hours.

Guglielmi said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau’s relationship.

“We’ve been looking a great deal, not only at the relationship between Dr. Lathem and the victim, but also the connection between all three,” he said.

Guglielmi said Chicago police are investigating the backgrounds of all the men but won’t be releasing details until they have questioned Lathem and Warren, who separately surrendered to California authorities last week. The pair had been on the run for eight days.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.